GR|MAG’s top Weekend Picks

This weekend features a day dedicated to the 616 — and much more.

616 Day

(Sunday)

Shop the 616 Day outdoor market “filled with local vendors selling homemade and homegrown West Michigan goods.” Order a local brew from the market bar and “head inside for Market Hall specials costing only $6.16.” Will Juggle and Audacious Hoops will also be on hand, and there will be face painting.

The day is June 16 from 11 a.m. to 6:16 p.m. at the Downtown Market. Photo via fb.com.

Pentatonix: “The World Tour”

(Saturday)

The group Pentatonix has “that special a cappella swag, something that most singing groups tend to lack.” The three-time Grammy-winning and multi-platinum group has sold more than 6.5-million albums, and their YouTube videos have over 2.7-billion views.

The concert is June 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

“The Screwtape Letters”

(Saturday)

This “acclaimed and faithful” stage adaptation of C.S. Lewis’ “satiric masterpiece” follows Screwtape, a “senior tempter in hell,” as he schemes to capture the soul of an unsuspecting human on earth, the production says. The performance depicts “spiritual warfare in vivid, humorous and powerful ways.”

The show is June 15 at 4 p.m. at DeVos Performance Hall.

Walter Ray Johnson: Album Release Concert

(Saturday)

“Come celebrate” with Walter Ray and the All in Nation crew for a night of urban gospel and hip-hop music.

The concert is June 15 at 8 p.m. at Wealthy Theatre. Children 18 and under are free with the purchase of an adult ticket.

Heritage Hill Garden Tour

(Saturday)

“Discover 12 hidden gardens (and some not so hidden) as you stroll the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood.”

The garden tour is June 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and begins at 10 College Ave. NE.

Bonus picks

“Calder Plaza is hosting the Pride Festival”

Reeds Lake Art Festival

Cars & Coffee

Summer Car Show

6.16 Day Scavenger Hunt

Chalk Art Festival

RendeZoo

Food Truck Fridays

“Downtown is hosting the Asian-Pacific Festival”

“LPGA tournament teeing off”

“‘Newsies’ delivers to Grand Rapids”

“Visit ‘The Biggest Little Farm’”