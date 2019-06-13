Go ‘luxury’ glamping on a 30-acre property

A new site for “luxury” glamping is about to open in West Michigan.

The Fields will open on June 15 in South Haven, at 154 68th St.

The 30-acre site includes 10 “luxury” tents and two common areas. Each tent contains a wood-burning stove, king-size bed, “luxury” linens, “stylized” fixtures and seating and en-suite bathrooms with “luxury” amenities and towels.

An on-site market offers fresh produce, flowers, local maple syrup and more.

Meals will be prepared daily, focusing on local and seasonal ingredients. Guests will receive a complimentary breakfast, and lunch and dinner options will be served a la carte, upon request.

Meals will be prepared by Sean Hale, who spent a decade on the culinary team for The Ritz Carlton.

The site includes a 10-acre blueberry farm, a fishing pond, wooded hills and hiking trails. It’s 2.5 miles from Lake Michigan.

Guests can also tend the site’s garden, pick blueberries, partake in group yoga and fish in the pond.

The site’s staff can help guests select from a list of local activities, including cheese making, sailing, paddle boarding, wine tasting, fishing, horseback riding and seasonal events.

Annually, The Fields will be open every day from Memorial Day through the last weekend in October.

Tent rates start at $329 and include access to the entire property. Children under 12 are an extra $100, with a maximum of two allowed per tent. Friendly pets are welcome. Individual and group rates are available.

Photo via fb.com