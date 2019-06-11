LPGA tournament teeing off

A major golf tournament is set to start this week.

The Meijer LPGA Classic runs June 11-16 at the Blythefield Country Club in Belmont.

The four-day tournament’s first round begins on Thursday.

Tournament week features several other events, including the Grand Taste, barbecue parties and a junior clinic.

The 72-hole competition will feature 144 women golfers from across the world, including four of the last five champions: 2018 champion So Yeon Ryu; 2017 champion Brooke Henderson; 2015 champion Lexi Thompson; and 2014 champion Mirim Lee.

Proceeds from the tournament will go toward Meijer’s Simply Give program that re-stocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest.

“Our field looks great so far, and we are absolutely thrilled that most of our past champions are returning to Grand Rapids to compete for the title,” said Cathy Cooper, executive director, Meijer LPGA Classic.

“We love having these incredible athletes right here in our back yard, supporting our cause of feeding hungry families. They all have been wonderful ambassadors of our tournament since day one.”

Photo: 2018 Meijer LPGA Classic champion So Yeon Ryu. Photo via instagram.com.