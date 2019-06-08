Partners open suburban distillery

A new distillery has opened in the area after making a name for itself on the global stage.

Wise Men Distillery is now open in Kentwood, at 4717 Broadmoor Ave. SE.

The distillery features an 8,000-square-foot tasting room with a rustic-style bar made from California Red Wood and a seating capacity of 49.

Patrons will be able to experience small batches of vodka, rum, gin, white whiskey and Apple Pie Moonshine, in tasting flights, on the rocks or in handcrafted cocktails.

“Our tasting room is a unique environment where liquor aficionados and thirsty patrons can kick back, sample our handcrafted spirits, take a tour and learn about the art and science behind our craft,” said Borisch, co-founder and general manager, Wise Men Distillery. “We’re excited to invite our customers to come in and taste our spirits and enjoy their experience.”

The building also has a shop featuring branded drinking glasses, T-shirts, hats and bottles to take home.

Wise Men Distillery was founded in 2017 by Borisch, Jason Post and Zack Van Dyke, and the three have been producing small batches for a couple of months prior to opening and have landed regional distribution of their spirits.

“It really started with a friendship, a dream and a passion for quality spirits,” Van Dyke said. “The result of our journey through research, experimentation and much sampling is an award-winning distillery.”

Wise Men Distillery spirits are made with local ingredients, including northern Michigan apples, West Michigan corn and maple syrup tapped from the state’s maple trees.

“Procuring local ingredients gives our spirits a sense of place and time and contributes to our story,” Post said. “Crafting a great-tasting spirit starts with real, pure ingredients, and then we find each spirit’s sweet spot through our custom distillation method. The results are exceptionally smooth, flavorful spirits.”

The distillery’s products have garnered global recognition by the spirits industry, winning Michigan Rum Distillery of the Year, a silver medal for its Red Tape series rum and a bronze for its vodka at the 2019 New York International Spirits Competition.