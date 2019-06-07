UICA screening ‘The Biggest Little Farm’

A documentary showing the journey of two city dwellers becoming farmers is showing downtown at the Urban Institute for Contemporary Art.

Following an eight-year dream, John and Molly Chester traded city living for 200 acres of barren farmland outside of Los Angeles.

“The Biggest Little Farm” follows the couple through success and failure as they work to develop their sustainable a farm, sharing a “vital blueprint for better living and a healthier planet.”

Since its debut at the 2018 Telluride Film Festival, the documentary by director John Chester has won multiple awards, including from the Sundance Film Festival, Boulder Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival and Hamptons International Film

Festival.

Tickets are $5 for UICA members and $10 for the public. Pre-sale movie tickets can be purchased at the UICA guest services desk at noon on the date of each screening.

Showtimes

June 7-8 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

June 9, 11-13 at 8 p.m.

June 14-16 at 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

June 18-20 at 5:30 p.m.

June 21-22 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

June 23 at 3 p.m.

June 25-26 at 8 p.m.

Photo via FB.com.