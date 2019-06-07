Head to the park for lunch and a show

The community is invited to pack a lunch — or grab one to go — and enjoy the “sounds of Holland” at a free concert series this summer.

Downtown Holland is hosting a new weekly event, Concerts in the Park, which will run noon-1 p.m. every Wednesday from June 12 to Aug. 28 in GDK Park on Eighth Street between Central and River avenues.

The event is free and family-friendly.

“Bring a blanket, pack a lunch — or grab one to go from a downtown Holland restaurant — sit back and relax as the sounds of jazz, folk, blues, Tejano music and more fill Eighth Street,” organizers said.

Singer-songwriter Matt Gabriel, based in Grand Rapids, kicks off the series on June 12. He performs “a mix of folk and blues that you would expect from an artist who grew up between Chicago and Detroit,” according to Downtown Holland.

More information on Concerts in the Park is available by calling (616) 796-1210 or visiting downtownholland.com.

2019 Concerts in the Park lineup

June 12: Matt Gabriel

June 19: Patty PerShayla

June 26: Drew Behringer

July 3: El Brandino

July 10: Dylan Tolbert

July 17: Sandra Effert

July 24: Evolucion

July 31: Serita’s Black Rose Duo

Aug. 7: Coty Bouchard

Aug. 14: Greg Nagy

Aug. 21: Molly

Aug. 28: Bri Baron Band

