Order cookie dough by the cup

A new shop in the area promises to satisfy customer cravings for raw cookie dough that’s safe to eat.

Franchisee Jay Kurt opened the first Dough Life location in Michigan last weekend on the ground floor of RiverTown Crossings in Grandville, at 3700 Rivertown Pkwy., across from the Build-a-Bear Workshop.

The store sells over a dozen varieties of edible cookie dough, ranging from classic chocolate chip to brownie batter to monster M&Ms.

The RiverTown location also offers its own “tornado” special, which is ice cream blended with cookie dough.

Kurt owns several Dough Life franchises in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania and said he is honored to open the first in Michigan.

“We’re excited. We think it’s going to be great,” Kurt said. “So far, people seem to like it.”

The store’s general manager is Harry Naghiv.

Founded in 2017 by Joe Franco in Buffalo, New York, Dough Life has more than 50 locations in 10 states.

Photo via fb.com