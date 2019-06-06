GR|MAG’s top Weekend Picks

This weekend features a market full of locally made goods and plenty of food trucks. And much more.

Fulton Street Artisans Market and Summer of Brunch

(Sunday)

“Unique crafters” will be selling a wide range of items, such as paintings, sketches, jewelry, wood pieces, metal sculptures, lotions, candles, home-made baked goods, hand-made sewn goods, leather work and more. Food trucks on hand will be “dishing out their favorites, plus some brunch specialties.”

The artisans market and food truck gathering are June 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fulton Street Farmers Market. Photo via fb.com.

Wine Up

(Saturday)

This new outdoor festival will feature live music, food trucks, wine tastings, a Mystery Wine Challenge and wine seminars. Ten wineries will bring more than 100 wines for sampling.

The Muskegon Summer Wine Up is June 8 at Hackley Park in downtown Muskegon from 2-8 p.m.

Living on the Edge play festival

(Friday and Saturday)

This is a festival of 10-minute plays, which were born from a local playwriting competition. Five plays will be performed: “A Lovely Day Outside”; “Bullet Always Wins”; “And Bring From Darkness … “; “Talk to the Hand”; and “Brokendown House”

The play festival organized by Actors’ Theatre is June 7 at 8 p.m. and June 8 at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Spectrum Theater Black Box downtown.

Movies on Monroe

(Friday)

The outdoor film series will play “Beetlejuice” (PG) and “Bohemian Rhapsody” (PG-13). The films will include English subtitles.

The screenings are June 7 near the Grand River at 555 Monroe Ave. NW. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Dyer-Ives Poetry Competition Awards Reading

(Saturday)

The Grand Rapids Public Library says poets of all ages “whose work placed or was given an honorable mention” in this year’s competition will read their poems. Copies of “Voices,” the competition’s publication, will also be available.

The poetry readings are June 8 from 1-2 p.m. at the Main Library downtown.

