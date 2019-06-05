Entertainment
by Rachel Watson

Step out for the After Dark Masquerade Ball

GR After Dark Masquerade Ball

An “evening of magic and mystery” is happening downtown this weekend.

The GR After Dark Masquerade Ball, featuring The Theatre Bizarre Orchestra from Detroit, is set for 8 p.m. this Friday at 20 Monroe Live.

“Come, step into the darkness,” show organizers say.

The ball will feature a black-light art gallery and various entertainment acts: including DJ PRIM; the Olivia Mainville duo; Daredevil Circus aerialists and performers; Danger Damsels burlesque performances; strolling puppeteers; and more.

Several activities will also be on hand: a makeup station by Makeup Boulevard; a make-your-own-mask station; GR Original Swing Society dance instruction; and a raffle to win Electric Forest passes and 20 Monroe Live VIP tickets to shows.

A best-dressed contest and best-mask contest will give attendees another shot at a pair of Electric Forest passes per winner.

VIP ticket holders can get in an hour before the show to take part in a Mod Bettie private photo shoot in the venue’s upstairs Vanguard Lounge, where they will also have access to an exclusive burlesque show and a free beverage. On the main floor, they’ll be in a reserved seating section referred to as “the VIP party pit.”

The ball in an 18-or-older event.

Tickets are $15-23 for general admission and $45 for VIPs.

Photo via 20monroelive.com

