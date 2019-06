Rock the Block in Madison Square

A block party in town this weekend will feature local music, art and food vendors.

The Grand Rapids-based nonprofit LINC UP is producing its annual Rock the Block on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Grand Rapids’ Madison Square neighborhood, at Madison Avenue and Hall Street.

Organizers are expecting 10,000 people to attend the family-friendly event.

Vendors will include representatives from local nonprofits, businesses and community resources.

Photo via fb.com