NKOTB’s ‘Mixtape Tour’ is stopping in Grand Rapids

New Kids On The Block are taking fans back to the ‘80s during their nostalgic “Mixtape Tour.”

The multi-platinum selling pop group are stopping in Grand Rapids during their 53-city North American tour, along with pop and hip-hop acts Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature.

The ‘80s and ‘90s sensation will bring their latest single, “80s Baby,” and other performances to Van Andel Arena on June 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online.

Photo: Courtesy New Kids On The Block.