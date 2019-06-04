JAFAX is all about anime and manga

Previously an obscure subculture, Japanese graphic novels, known as manga, and their on-screen counterparts, anime, have exploded into an international phenomenon, and the wave is sweeping over Grand Rapids.

The Japanese Animation, Film and Art Expo, or JAFAX, is coming to downtown Grand Rapids for a weekend packed with Japanese pop culture.

The expo will take place at DeVos Place and Amway Grand Plaza.

JAFAX will feature anime viewings, manga readings, arcade games, vendors, cosplay, live music and more.

Special guests include anime voice actors Steve Blum, Cherami Leigh, Jamie Marchi and Luci Christian.

JAFAX 2019 begins on June 7 at noon and goes until June 9 at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available online.

Photo via fb.com