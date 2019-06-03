Grand Rapids kicks off pool and splash pad season

It’s time to go swimming in the city.

The city of Grand Rapids kicked off the 2019 pool season today.

Resident admission is $1 for children 17 and under and $2 for adults. Non-resident admission is $4. Punch cards and family passes are available as well.

Information on swimming lessons at city pools is online.

Grand Rapids’ 13 splash pads, which are located in neighborhood parks across the city, also opened today.

Each year, more than 40,000 people visit the city’s pools.

“I know residents are excited to once again jump into summer with our pools — made possible by their support of our dedicated parks millage,” said David Marquardt, director, city of Grand Rapids Park and Recreation department.

“This funding allows us to open and operate our pools and splash pads throughout the summer. It also gives us a chance to offer a wide variety of aquatic programming, which enhances our residents’ quality of life for generations.”

Pools

All pools are closed on July 4.

Briggs Park Pool, 350 Knapp St. NE

Open swim hours

Monday through Wednesday: 1-7 p.m.

Thursday: 1-5 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 1-7 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

Martin Luther King Park Pool, 900 Fuller Ave. SE

Open swim hours

Monday: 1-7 p.m.

Tuesday: 1-5 p.m.

Wednesday through Saturday: 1-7 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

Richmond Park Pool, 1101 Richmond St. NW

Open swim hours

Monday: 1-5 p.m.

Tuesday through Saturday: 1-7 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

Splash pads

The city’s splash pads are open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Users activate water by pressing a button on a post or the ground.

Aberdeen Park, 2230 Eastern Ave. NE

Campau Park, 50 Antoine St. SW

Cherry Park, 725 Cherry St. SE

Fuller Park, 300 Fuller Ave. NE

Gerald R. Ford Academic Center, 851 Madison Ave. SE

Heartside Park, 301 Ionia St. SW

Highland Park, 523 Grand Ave. NE

Joe Taylor Park, 1030 Bemis St. SE

Lincoln Park, 231 Marion Ave. NW

Mary Waters Park, 1042 Lafayette Ave. NE

Mulick Park, 1632 Sylvan Ave. SE

Roosevelt Park, 739 Van Raalte Dr. SW

Wilcox Park, 100 Youell Ave. SE

Photo: Courtesy city of Grand Rapids.