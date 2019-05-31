Spirits maker releases vodka

A distillery is gearing up for lake season with a new summer-themed spirit.

New Holland Spirits’ Lake Life Vodka is now available in 750-ml bottles at New Holland’s Pub on 8th in Holland and The Knickerbocker in Grand Rapids, as well as at grocery stores and some independent retailers throughout Michigan.

The company describes Lake Life Vodka as having “a smooth entry with subtle sweetness, followed by hints of spice.”

“We’re proud to distill in Michigan and have bottled the feeling that arises on Friday afternoon when heading out for a weekend at the lake,” said Brad Kamphuis, director of distillery operations, New Holland Brewing.

“We wanted to create a vodka for locals that truly goes hand in hand with beach and boat excursions.”

In tandem with the release, New Holland also recommended a recipe for Lake Life Lemonade: made with equal parts Lake Life Vodka, orange liqueur, lemon juice and simple syrup, shaken and strained over ice and topped with club soda.

This is the second vodka in New Holland Spirits’ lineup, preceded by Michigan Awesome vodka, which is made with Michigan-grown and malted barley.

Photo: Courtesy New Holland Spirits.