The Festival of the Arts is coloring downtown

The Festival of the Arts is celebrating a milestone this year.

The free annual event will commemorate its 50th appearance from June 7-9 in downtown Grand Rapids.

The weekend-long festival will incorporate all forms of arts, including dance, music, literature, media, visual arts and design.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss will kick off the event on June 7 on the Calder Plaza Stage at 7:30 p.m. There will be five main stages and four pop-ups to accommodate different performances.

One of the performances will include a premiere performance by the Grand Rapids Ballet on June 8 at 7 p.m.

The event will also feature an indoor art exhibition known as The Regional Arts Exhibition hosted at KCAD’s Fed Galleries, as well as other new additions.

There will also be over 50 art sales tents on Calder Plaza.

There will be several local food trucks on Monroe Center alongside the Grand Rapids Arts Museum.

There will also be 16 food booths run by area nonprofits featuring cultural foods and beverages. The official festival beer will be Amber of the Arts by Perrin Brewing Company.

There will be free activities for kids, including the Paint-In, Glue-In and more.

Festival dates and times

Friday, June 7: 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 8: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 9: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

