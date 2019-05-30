GR|MAG’s top Weekend Picks

This weekend features hidden gems at yard sales all across the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood — and much more.

Heritage Hill Yard Sales Day

(Saturday)

“Check for signs” in yards to find even more Heritage Hill homes taking part in the day than those on this long list.

The yard sales will be on June 1 throughout the district. Photo via fb.com.

Downtown Dog Park: Grand Opening

(Saturday)

The official opening of the Downtown Dog Park is this weekend. “Playtime” starts afterward, with photo opportunities and meet and greets with “dog-friendly businesses.” There’s also a Dog Parade beforehand starting at Fido & Stitch.

The opening event is June 1 at 10:30 a.m. at the park, at 210 Market Ave. SW. The parade starts at 10 a.m.

“Spring Spectacular”

(Saturday)

This vaudeville-style variety show will feature juggling, singing, dancing, burlesque, animal acts and “much more.” There will be “adult material and language,” and the preferred age for attendees is 18 or older. The show will also benefit a local animal rescue group.

The show by Frivolous Follies is June 1 at 8 p.m. at Wealthy Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Rad Women Walking Tours

(Friday)

The “rad portraits of influential women” on electrical boxes downtown are part of a public art project — where each box features a woman from the book “Rad American Women A-Z” by Kate Schatz. Learn about each “rad” woman and “appreciate the work each rad local artist put into their portraits.”

The tour is May 31 from 6-8 p.m. It starts at the Rosa Parks Statue at Rosa Parks Circle.

“Celeste Barber is Back”

(Saturday)

Celeste Barber, an actor, comedian and social media celebrity, is the self-proclaimed “queen of everyday sophistication and low-budget lifestyle aspirations.” Hailed as “The Funniest Woman” on Instagram, Barber will share “what it’s like to be an anti-Influencer.”

The show is June 1 at 7 p.m. at 20 Monroe Live. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Bonus picks

Food Truck Fridays

Cheese and wine samplings

Sabor Latino Gala

“‘Newsies’ delivers to Grand Rapids”

“Watch crime turn to chaos in ‘Unnecessary Farce’”

“See ‘The Man Who Killed Don Quixote’”

“Grand Rapids Public Museum is exhibiting ‘Changing America’”

“Party on a Bridge“