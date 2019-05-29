See ‘The Man Who Killed Don Quixote’

A new interpretation on a timeless classic is showing downtown.

The Urban Institute of Contemporary Arts, or UICA, is hosting screenings of the film “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” at various times from May 31-June 13.

Starring Adam Driver of “Star Wars” fame, and Jonathan Pryce, who fans may recognize from HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” the movie follows Toby (Driver), a disillusioned film director, who becomes pulled into a world of time-jumping fantasy, where a he meets Don Quixote (Pryce), a Spanish cobbler who believes Toby to be Sancho Panza.

“The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” has a Tomatometer rating of 63% at Rotten Tomatoes.

Pre-sale tickets are not available. Movie tickets can be purchased at the guest services desk beginning at noon on the date of each screening.

Tickets are $5 for UICA members and $10 for non-members.