Brewery partners on lager

A brewery in the region is working with several partners to celebrate 100 years of state parks in Michigan.

New Holland Brewing, in collaboration with REI and Woosah Outfitters, has brewed a special beer for the occasion.

Lake & Trail copper lager will be released in six-packs of cans and distributed only in Michigan. The beer will support Michigan State Parks and the centennial anniversary.

“This partnership with Michigan State Parks is our way of showcasing the natural beauty that our state has to offer and the amazing parks that allow people to access these beautiful places,” said Adam Dickerson, brand manager, New Holland Brewing.

Woosah Outfitters Founder and Owner Erica Lang designed the Lake & Trail cans. Using her signature woodcut technique, she drew inspiration from spending time in Michigan’s great outdoors.

“I wanted to capture some of the magic and bliss I feel hiking on Michigan trails — like catching the sunrise and sunset, feeling so small surrounded by the towering rows of pines and of course that big view of the lake,” Lang said. “The scene I carved combines all of these feelings into one beautiful trail.”

A release party for the beer will take place on June 29 at Woosah’s outdoor garden space and coffee shop, Outside Coffee Co., in Grand Rapids, at 734 Wealthy St. SE.

Woosah will be unveiling new gear in the shop and offering free beer outdoors, with live music performances throughout the evening.

The Michigan State Parks Commission was established on May 12, 1919 to acquire natural lands for use as public parks. This year, the state Department of Natural Resources is celebrating those 100 years by highlighting the history of the parks and encouraging the public to support their future.

Photo: Courtesy New Holland Brewing.