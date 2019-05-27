Hudsonville Ice Cream rolls out dairy-free lineup

A West Michigan ice cream maker has created a line of vegan flavors.

Holland-based Hudsonville Ice Cream is rolling out its dairy-free lineup.

Made with a combination of oat milk and coconut cream, the collection features the flavors birthday cake, caramel cookie dough, cherry fudge, chocolate, mint fudge cookie, peanut butter truffle and s’mores.

The flavors are in pints and have been under development for about two years.

“We’ve always been committed to making the best flavors available through our time-tested recipe, so when we began experimenting with a dairy-free product, we knew the ultimate goal would be to create a new recipe that would be identical to the taste, texture and quality of our traditional dairy ice cream, without the dairy,” said C.J. Ellens, director of sales and marketing, Hudsonville Ice Cream.

The vegan line is available at all of Meijer’s 240-plus stores throughout the Midwest.

Hudsonville Ice Cream

Founded in 1926, Hudsonville Ice Cream is family owned and operated.

The company makes more than 50 flavors of ice cream that are distributed in more than a dozen states.

It employs 84 people, as of September.

Photo: Courtesy Hudsonville Ice Cream.