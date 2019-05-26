Suburban brewery opens doors

The big chicken may be gone from an old hotel in the area, but another bird has come home to roost.

Alebird Taphouse and Brewery celebrated its grand opening on Friday in Byron Township.

The 9,200-square-foot building at 2619 84th St. SW was formerly Byron Center Hotel, home of the Byron Center chicken statue.

Alebird purchased the building in November 2016. The brewery addition was submitted to Byron Township for approval in April 2017, and construction on the brewery started in December 2017.

The main floor houses a kitchen, bar and 90-seat dining area. The second floor has also been remodeled and features a banquet room for rental or added dining capacity.

A patio with seating capacity for up to 66 people has been added, overlooking the start of Kent Trails. A 1,200-square-foot addition was also added for the brewery operation.

Alebird’s initial beer offerings include a pale ale, brut IPA, coffee stout and an American IPA. The 24-tap system has a variety of craft beers from other breweries. The full bar also serves cocktails and wine.

Over time, the company plans to expand its beer selection to six to eight beers. Alebird’s brew system is a Psycho Brew dual 2.5-beer-barrel brew system for brewing either a 2.5- or 5-barrel batch.

The food menu offers signature items like a coffee-rubbed steak, bison burger, Michigan craft beef burger and beer-braised chicken, along with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-friendly items, such as curried veggie pot pie, teriyaki cauliflower salad and a beet burger.

GA Puckett Construction served as general contractor on the project.

Financing was through Grand River Bank. The project’s cost was not disclosed.

Photo: Courtesy Alebird Taphouse and Brewery.