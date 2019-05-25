‘Nashville hot chicken’ restaurant settles into Wealthy Street

A restaurant is bringing the heat of Nashville to Grand Rapids.

All-In Hospitality Group — owned by Paul Lee, his wife Jessica Lee, and his father Arnold Lee — along with another partner, opened Hancock in March in Grand Rapids’ Wealthy Street neighborhood, at 1157 Wealthy St. SE.

“We saw that Nashville hot chicken had really been trending in the restaurant scene, becoming more and more popular — not just hot chicken, but also fried chicken — so we thought there was an opportunity to introduce something like that to Grand Rapids,” Paul Lee said.

The restaurant serves fried chicken that can be ordered at various levels of spiciness — “not, hot, hotter and hottest” — as well as a hot chicken sandwich.

Sides on the menu include baked beans, braised greens, coleslaw, mashed potatoes, broccoli salad, waffle fries, cream corn grits and mac and cheese.

Some other offerings are salads, carrot cake and glazed peach hand pie.

Alcoholic beverages include frozen cocktails, beer and sparkling wines.

The restaurant opened with a counter service model but has since switched to table service to give customers a more leisurely experience.

It also offers takeout and catering.

The building was a former gas station, and the restaurant has preserved the garage doors to provide indoor/outdoor seating. It also has a patio for outdoor seating.

Hancock’s hours are from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

