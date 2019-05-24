Museums offering free admission to active-duty military

Four downtown museums will have one thing in common this summer.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum, Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, Grand Rapids Art Museum and Urban Institute of Contemporary Arts will all be participating in Blue Star Museums.

It is a program that provides free admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families.

The program will begin this Saturday and end Sept. 1.

“The museum is looking forward to giving back to those in active duty and their families who give so much for our country,” said Kate Kocienski, VP of marketing and public relations, Grand Rapids Public Museum.

Blue Star Museums is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with the nonprofit Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and more than 2,000 museums nationwide.

“We’ve seen the tremendous impact the Blue Star Museums program brings to our military families,” said Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO, Blue Star Families.

Other participating organizations include zoos, aquariums, gardens and more.

“We offer our sincere gratitude to the more than 2,000 museums across the country who open their doors through this wonderful program,” said A.T. Johnston, deputy assistant secretary of defense for Military Community and Family Policy, Department of Defense.

“Your patriotism and generosity have enriched the lives and experiences of our military families.”

Photo: The Grand Public Museum. Photo via fb.com.