GR|MAG’s top Weekend Picks

This weekend features a showdown downtown for karaoke “talent.” And much more.

Karaoke Showdown

(Sunday)

You’re invited to register for or attend the first Karaoke Showdown — “a fun, interactive and competitive event” that will showcase Grand Rapids’ local karaoke “talent.”

The showdown is May 26 at 6 p.m. at Embassy Suites by Hilton Grand Rapids Downtown. Photo via pixaybay.com.

GeekFest

(Thursday-Sunday)

Get your “geek on” with an “eclectic cast” of panelists and performers, covering topics such as DnD, cosplay, games and comics. Costumes are encouraged. The event is designed to build “the geek community.”

The fest is May 23-26 at Dog Story Theater, which the event benefits.

“Eric Roberson Live”

(Saturday)

The show will feature singer-songwriter-producer Eric Roberson, a Grammy nominee, who “continues to break boundaries as an independent artist” in R&B and soul, as well as cellist Jordan Hamilton.

The performance is May 25 at 8 p.m. at DeVos Performance Hall.

Grand Rapids Youth Poetry Showcase

(Saturday)

The showcase will feature 10 of the “rising stars” in the Grand Rapids poetry scene. It will empower young people to “share their stories” and “raise awareness of social issues” and be hosted by the Grand Rapids Poet Laureate Marcel “Fable” Price and members of The Diatribe.

The event is May 25 at 3 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Public Library Main Library downtown.

“May Erlewine Live at Founders”

(Saturday)

Organizers say some people may call May Erlewine “Michigan’s Songbird.” He songs show a “very real connection and concern with everyday folk.” The night will also feature several other musicians: Max Lockwood, Eric Kuhn, Phil Barry, Joe Hettinga and Michael Shimmin.

The show starts at 9:30 p.m. at Founders Brewing Co.’s taproom downtown.

