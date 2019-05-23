Greater Lansing offers no-stress family getaways

Looking for a stress-free, fun-filled, budget-friendly destination for your next family vacation?

Forget frenzied airports and long, rest stop-filled are-we-there-yet road trips. Just hop on I-96, and when you get to Lansing, you’ve arrived.

Whether it’s for the weekend or all week long, Lansing offers plenty of excitement for adults and kids alike. Take in a Lansing Lugnuts baseball game or a Lansing Ignite FC match — Michigan’s only professional soccer league. Get your STEAM fix at Impression 5 Science Center and include some auto history at the R.E. Olds Transportation Museum.

Wander the walkable downtown or breathe in the great outdoors by bike or on foot along the Lansing River Trail. Thinking about getting a little retail therapy, grabbing a bite or catching a flick? Head over to Eastwood Towne Center, where there’s something for everyone.

Shop, dine, play, explore … and get to know all there is to love about Lansing!