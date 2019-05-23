A new ‘brunch concept’ is coming to East Beltline

A 9-year-old restaurant on East Beltline is closing and being converted into a brunch place.

Meritage Hospitality Group will close Twisted Rooster in Grand Rapids Township in June and convert the location to an unnamed “brunch concept” to open late this summer, according to the company today.

Twisted Rooster opened inside the former O’Charley’s restaurant, at 1600 E. Beltline Ave. NE, in 2010.

The new eatery will have “a light and fresh atmosphere.”

The menu will feature from-scratch recipes with an emphasis on “fresh, local and responsibly sourced ingredients.”

The “extensive” beverage menu will include specialty juices and breakfast cocktails.

“Our commitment to the Grand Rapids community is at the heart of all we do,” said Dale Kaminski, director of operations, Meritage Hospitality Group. “We take pride in being active, involved neighbors.”

Two Twisted Rooster locations remain open in Michigan — one in Chesterfield Township and one in Belleville.

Photo via fb.com