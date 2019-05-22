UICA is exhibiting ‘Breaching the Margins’

The Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts has opened a three-month exhibition.

“Breaching the Margins,” which is a juried exhibition, is featuring pieces from 33 artists whose work surrounds the themes of race, mental health, physical impairment and other issues related to health and well-being.

The aim of the exhibition is to examine ideas that work against the “social exclusion” of marginalized groups, be it in culture, spaces or society.

“Breaching the Margins” is supported by the Michigan Council for Arts & Cultural Affairs.

The exhibition opened this month at UICA and will continue through Aug. 18.

Photo: “Down Souf” by Jerrell Gibbs. Oil on canvas. 2018.