Go to the club with ‘Ms. Wilkins’

The newest comedy by a local playwright-producer-director shares the adventures of a pastor’s mother at the club.

The latest iteration of Terri Host’s “Ain’t Nothing Like the Family” series is “Ms. Wilkins Goes to the Club.”

The play shows how a family sticks together and allows their faith to get them through troubled times.

“Ms. Wilkins Goes to the Club” is May 25 at 7 p.m. at Wealthy Theatre.

Tickets are $25 online and $28 at the door.