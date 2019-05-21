Learn something from Neil deGrasse Tyson

A famous astrophysicist is coming to Grand Rapids to this week ruin everybody’s favorite movies.

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson will be live at DeVos Performance Hall to host “An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies.” The event promises to be an entertaining and enlightening review of all the science popular movies – like “Star Wars,” “Frozen” and “The Martian” – get wrong, combined with some of what they get right.

Tyson is an award-winning astrophysicist, author and host of FOX’s “Cosmos” and the podcast and National Geographic Channel television series “StarTalk.” He is the recipient of 20 honorary doctorates and the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal, the highest award given by NASA to a non-government citizen. His contributions to the public appreciation of the cosmos have been recognized by the International Astronomical Union in its official naming of asteroid “13123 Tyson.”

Tyson also has the honor of being voted “Sexiest Astrophysicist Alive” by People magazine in 2000.

Tickets are available online, as well as at the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box offices. VIP tickets include a meet and greet and premium seat location.

“An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies” will take place May 23 at 7:30 p.m. at DeVos Performance Hall.

Photo: Neil deGrasse Tyson. Photo by Roderick Mickens. © AMNH.