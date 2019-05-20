Brewery creates limited-edition beer

A brewery is tapping into its artistic side.

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts, Perrin Brewing Co. has brewed Amber of the Arts.

The limited-release beer will be available on tap at the Perrin taproom at 5910 Comstock Park Dr. NW and at select bars and restaurants near downtown Grand Rapids that serve Perrin beer.

“We are very excited to partner with the Festival of the Arts,” Perrin Brewer Connor Klopcic said. “We love being involved with such a unique art festival with lots of history in downtown Grand Rapids. Our thought was to craft a beer with the festival-goers in mind. We landed on an approachable amber ale, crafted with an amber hue and a medium mouthfeel.”

A special commemorative glass will also be available for purchase at the Perrin pub, the festival store – both physical and online – and at Perrin’s festival tent.

The Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts is a free three-day community event celebrating every discipline of the arts, including dance, music, literature, media, visual arts and design. The event will take place downtown from June 7-9.

Photo: Courtesy Perrin Brewing Co.