Makers are gathering for the Made in MI marketplace

More than 50 vendors will sell wares made in the Mitten State at an upcoming maker fair downtown.

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market, at 435 Ionia Ave. SW, will host the season’s first Made in Michigan Pop-Up Marketplace on May 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event, now in its fourth year, is held under the Market Shed, with juried vendors offering Michigan-made goods, including home décor, jewelry, clothing and art, as well as food items and plants.

Vendors on deck for the 2019 summer season include Chunky Cheeks GR, Known Goods, Night Shift Designs, Rivertown Woodcraft, Third & Co. Studio, Tulip & Thistle, Wild Yam Co., Aaron McCall and more.

Other Made in Michigan Pop-Up Marketplace events are scheduled for June 22, July 27 and Aug. 24 at the market, with a rotating selection of vendors each month.

