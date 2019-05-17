Brewery releasing IPA

A Grand Rapids brewery is rolling out another specialty beer.

The latest addition to Founders Brewing Co.’s Mothership Series is Mucho Lupu.

It is an IPA with an ABV around 6.5% and brewed with four kinds of American hops: Mosaic, Azacca, Simcoe and Amarillo.

The beer is dry hopped with traditional hop pellets along with cryo powder, which separates lupulin from the hop flower. Wheat and oats are added to smooth out the multiple hop characteristics.

Mucho Lupu will be available exclusively in Founders’ Grand Rapids and Detroit taprooms on draft and in six-packs on June 7.

Photo: Courtesy Founders Brewing Co.