GR|MAG’s top Weekend Picks

This weekend features a tour of Grand Rapids’ grandest homes — and much more.

Heritage Hill Weekend Tour of Homes

(Saturday and Sunday)

The 50th-annual events invite visitors to “step inside eight restored private houses originally built for prominent Grand Rapids business and political leaders.” Three historic public buildings complete tour’s lineup. Heritage Hill homes date from 1843.

The tour is May 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 pm and May 19 from noon to 6 p.m. Photo: The Sweet home. Via fb.com.

Lass Laugh

(Friday and Saturday)

This two-hour event of will be “a hilarious showcase” of standup, improv and sketch comedy acts from “all over Michigan and Chicago.” It will feature “comedy by women — for everyone.”

The show is May 17 and 18 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Dog Story Theater downtown.

The Cult: “A Sonic Temple with the War Between”

(Friday)

The Cult will perform a show “drawing from their 10 studio albums, with the centerpiece being a superset that’s focused on the core songs from “Sonic Temple.” Some of the songs “have not been performed” since the album was released.

The concert is May 17 from 8 p.m. at 20 Monroe Live. Doors open at 7 p.m.

“Chopin and Brahms”

(Friday and Saturday)

The Grand Rapids Symphony will perform several pieces: Ravel’s “Ma mère l’Oye”; Chopin’s “Concerto for Piano No. 2”; and Brahms’ “Symphony No. 2.” The performance will feature pianist Sonia Goulart.

The concert is May 17 and 18 at 8 p.m at DeVos Performace Hall.

“H.M.S. Pinafore”

(Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

One of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “best-known operettas,” “H.M.S. Pinafore” tells the tale of the captain of a ship of Her Majesty’s fleet, his daughter, the man she loves, and the man the captain wants her to marry. Singing, dancing, and hilarity ensue!

The production by the West Michigan Savoyards is May 16-19 at various times at Wealthy Theatre.

Bonus picks

“Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Crystal’ drops into Grand Rapids”

“Award-winning play tells the story of factory workers”

“‘Freaky Friday’ is almost here”

“Cider Week GR is kicking off”

“Can you complete an obstacle course on a beach?”

“Downtown Market hosting Plants, Pots & Petals”

“GRAM exhibiting ‘Maya Lin: Flow’“