by Justin Dawes

Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Crystal’ drops into Grand Rapids

Cirque du Soleil Crystal

Cirque du Soleil is returning to Grand Rapids with its coolest arena show yet.

“Crystal” will take the audience on a journey into a whimsical frozen playground, combining ice skating with acrobatics and aerial feats.

Crystal, the show’s misfit heroine, follows a tale of self-discovery — complete with colorful visual projections and a soundtrack that blends popular music with the signature sound of Cirque du Soleil.

There will be six performances of “Crystal” from May 16-19 at Van Andel Arena.

Tickets are available online, and prices are subject to change.

Dates and times

May 16: 7:30 p.m.
May 17: 7:30 p.m.
May 18: 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
May 19: 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

