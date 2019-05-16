Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Crystal’ drops into Grand Rapids

Cirque du Soleil is returning to Grand Rapids with its coolest arena show yet.

“Crystal” will take the audience on a journey into a whimsical frozen playground, combining ice skating with acrobatics and aerial feats.

Crystal, the show’s misfit heroine, follows a tale of self-discovery — complete with colorful visual projections and a soundtrack that blends popular music with the signature sound of Cirque du Soleil.

There will be six performances of “Crystal” from May 16-19 at Van Andel Arena.

Tickets are available online, and prices are subject to change.

Dates and times

May 16: 7:30 p.m.

May 17: 7:30 p.m.

May 18: 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

May 19: 1:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Photo via fb.com