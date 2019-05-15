Award-winning play tells the story of factory workers

“Sweat” focuses on a group of friends who have “spent their lives sharing “drinks, secrets and laughs while working together on the factory floor.”

But when America’s industrial decline leads to layoffs and picket lines, the friends find themselves “pitted against each other in a heart-wrenching fight to stay afloat,” Actors’ Theatre Grand Rapids says.

The play is an exploration of “identity, race, economy and humanity.”

Lynn Nottage became the first female playwright to win a second Pulitzer Prize for Drama when “Sweat” won in 2017. The play also won two Drama Desk Awards and an Obie Award and was nominated for three Tony Awards.

The show by Actors’ Theatre is playing at Spectrum Theater downtown, at 160 Fountain St. NE.

Tickets are $24 or $28, depending on the section.

Dates and times

May 16-18: 8 p.m.

May 19: 3 p.m.

May 23-25: 8 p.m.

Photo via fb.com