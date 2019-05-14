Mead maker opening suburban tasting room

A meadery is opening a tasting room in the area.

Alto-based Grimsby Hollow Meadery is moving into its first retail space, at 4525 M-37 in Middleville.

The roughly 1,100-square-foot space is being built out and will serve as an off-site tasting room, said co-owner David Grimsby.

The site will also serve small plates like charcuterie boards and sell bottles for customers to take home.

Branded merchandise like T-shirts may also be available later on, although plans are tentative.

The tasting room will be open in June, depending on final licensing.

“The reception we’ve got after we released this information has been really amazing — just how many people are excited about it,” Grimsby said. “I don’t believe there’s anything similar to us in Middleville.”

Grimsby added the tasting room would hopefully allow the company to grow further and raise production to about 1,300 gallons annually.

Grimsby Hollow Meadery has been active in West Michigan by running tasting booths at various locations like Horrocks Market Tavern in Kentwood, Craft Beer Cellar in Grand Rapids and D. Schuler’s Fine Wine & Spirits in Wyoming.

Grimsby’s meads are also available for purchase via the company’s website.

Grimsby Hollow Meadery is owned by the husband-and-wife team of Dave Grimsby and Mandy Grimsby. The couple first discovered a love for mead during a trip to Bunratty Castle in Ireland in 2012. They began home brewing in 2014, before eventually founding the company in 2016.

Grimsby Hollow Meads are made in a licensed commercial facility near the Grimsby’s home in Alto. The mead is brewed in small batches with Michigan honey and fruit from Michigan farms.

Its meads come in several styles: the Beekeeper, traditional oak-aged mead; Midsummer Night, strawberry-lemonade mead; Legend of Grimsby Hollow, smoked-pumpkin mead; Longest Night, pecan pie mead; and more.

Photo via fb.com