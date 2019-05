Can you complete an obstacle course on a beach?

Now’s your chance to run a 5k obstacle course along Lake Michigan.

The ForeShore Adventure Run will feature over 20 obstacles at Pere Marquette Beach in Muskegon.

The event begins on May 18 at 8 a.m.

The wet and sandy course will include obstacles like inner tubes, floating plastic barrels, a blockade of suspended tires, 20-foot dunes and 30-foot slides.

Registration is available for fun run, individual competitive and team competitive runners. Teams are comprised of four individuals.

All runners will receive an A4 performance shirt and completion medal. The top three finishers of the individual and team competitions will receive a special award.

The event benefits the Muskegon Rescue Mission’s homeless shelters and food pantries.

Photo via fb.com