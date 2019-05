Downtown Market hosting Plants, Pots & Petals

Plant lovers are invited to swing by an outdoor market this weekend to help kick off the summer gardening season.

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market will host Plants, Pots & Petals on May 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The spring plant sale will offer a wide array of plants and cut flowers to beautify yards, gardens, patios and more.

Plants, Pots & Petals will feature plant vendors at the outdoor market, potted plants, hanging baskets, succulents, shrubs, house plants and more.

An outdoor bar will be on hand, featuring seasonal drinks and a selection of local beer and wine from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.