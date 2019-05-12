Calder Plaza is adding a parklet

More parklets are popping up around downtown, and a new concept is coming to Calder Plaza.

The Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority, or DDA, recently approved a project of up to $20,000 to fabricate and install a shipping container parklet at Calder Plaza.

The parklet is budgeted in the 2019 fiscal year under public space activation. Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., or DGRI, staff will now run through the permitting process with the city to have the parklet installed this month.

DGRI is working with Newco Design Build, a Grand Rapids construction company specializing in the repurposing and retrofitting of shipping containers.

The parklet will occupy two parallel parking spaces in front of Calder Plaza along Ottawa Avenue NW. It will include seating and standing tables to accommodate the Kick it at Calder food truck series.

The DDA approved one of the first downtown parklets in 2015. Since then, the parklet program has provided more opportunities for businesses and property owners to enhance public spaces and provide more sidewalk seating downtown.

Prominent parklets include those at Sundance Bar & Grill, Grand Rapids Brewing Co., McFadden’s Saloon, Stella’s Lounge and Garage Bar & Grill, with more on the way.

Photo: A rendering of the Calder Plaza parklet. Courtesy DGRI.