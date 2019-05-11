Catch a weeknight concert at Meijer Gardens

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has shared the lineup for its Tuesday night concert series.

Meijer Garden’s Tuesday Evening Music Club will feature 10 local and regional musicians at the attraction’s amphitheater this summer.

The Tuesday night shows start at 7 p.m.

The concerts are free for Meijer Gardens members and included with admission for non-members.

Tuesday Evening Music Club lineup

June 4

May Erlewine and The Motivations

July 2

Roosevelt Diggs and Jesse Ray and the Carolina Catfish

July 9

Big Sherb and Paddlebots

July 16

Matt Gabriel and Kari Lynch Band

July 23

Boy From School and Manhattan

July 30

Franklin Park and 6-Pak

Aug. 6

The Hip Pocket and Soul Syndicate

Aug. 13

The River Rogues Jazz Band and Sam’s Swing Band

Aug. 20

Grand Rapids Ballet

Aug. 27

Ralston & Friends

Photo: Courtesy Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.