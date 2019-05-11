Catch a weeknight concert at Meijer Gardens

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park has shared the lineup for its Tuesday night concert series.
Meijer Garden’s Tuesday Evening Music Club will feature 10 local and regional musicians at the attraction’s amphitheater this summer.
The Tuesday night shows start at 7 p.m.
The concerts are free for Meijer Gardens members and included with admission for non-members.
Tuesday Evening Music Club lineup
June 4
May Erlewine and The Motivations
July 2
Roosevelt Diggs and Jesse Ray and the Carolina Catfish
July 9
Big Sherb and Paddlebots
July 16
Matt Gabriel and Kari Lynch Band
July 23
Boy From School and Manhattan
July 30
Franklin Park and 6-Pak
Aug. 6
The Hip Pocket and Soul Syndicate
Aug. 13
The River Rogues Jazz Band and Sam’s Swing Band
Aug. 20
Grand Rapids Ballet
Aug. 27
Ralston & Friends
Photo: Courtesy Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.