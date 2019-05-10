The Creston neighborhood is running a crowdfunding campaign

Grand Rapids’ Creston neighborhood has launched a beautification crowdfunding campaign.

The Creston neighborhood is running a campaign that will create public murals and green space, which are meant to activate the area’s central business district, according to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation or MEDC.

If the campaign, called Creston. After Dark, reaches its crowdfunding goal of $25,655 by June 10, the project will win a matching grant with funds from the MEDC Public Spaces Community Places program, a collaboration with the Michigan Municipal League and crowdfunding platform Patronicity.

The art gallery Lions & Rabbits, located in the neighborhood at 1264 Plainfield Ave. NE, and local nonprofit Experience Live Art will lead the beautification project, as well as host a street party kickoff on July 13 at 4 p.m., at the intersection of Leonard Street and Plainfield Avenue.

“We’ll be able to create several safe and inclusive spaces, reward our community with a fun evening out, support the economic growth of an array of artists and local businesses within our district and raise money for a trash maintenance program,” said Hannah Berry, creative director, Lions & Rabbits.

“Providing appealing public spaces is key to great placemaking,” said Dan Gilmartin, CEO and executive director, Michigan Municipal League. “This mural project will accomplish that with the added benefit of employing local artists familiar with the community.”

Photo: Creston Days Car Show. Photo via fb.com.