Cider Week GR is kicking off

A weeklong celebration of all things hard cider is about to take over Grand Rapids.

Cider Week GR celebrates the local hard cider scene with events and activities, culminating with a cider festival downtown.

It will run May 12-18.

Organized by Experience Grand Rapids and the Michigan Cider Association, the celebration includes dinners, pairings, pub crawls and more.

The week also features the Great Lakes International Cider Festival. It is open to the public and includes a lineup of local music. Attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets are $15.

Photo: A hard cider sampler at Vander Mill. Courtesy Experience Grand Rapids.