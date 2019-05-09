REI opening store on 28th Street

The first West Michigan store by the outdoor retailer REI is opening on 28th Street.

Seattle-based REI Co-op will officially open its new 20,000-square-foot store in Kentwood, just south of Woodland Mall, at 3149 28th St. SE, on May 17.

REI Grand Rapids will offer a specialty bike shop for maintenance and repairs, as well as personal outfitting services and a community room for nonprofits.

In addition to outdoor gear, REI Grand Rapids will also offer workshops and outdoor expertise to connect people to a life outdoors. Upcoming programs include a Bike Chains and Derailleurs Workshop, Paddling Basics and Deluxe Camping Workshop.

The store will have 60 employees.

The outdoor retailer first announced plans to open at the site in April 2018. This will be the fourth REI in the state.

The grand-opening event, May 17-19, will feature free public activities and giveaways. The first 250 customers will receive a limited-edition water bottle with a $10, $50 or $100 REI gift card inside. Doors open at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

REI Grand Rapids will also host a party in the parking lot from 3-6 p.m. each day during the weekend celebration with free food, music and games. Vendors will be on site offering exclusive giveaways and demonstrations.

REI is a member-owned co-op with over 360,000 lifetime members. The organization gave back more than 70 percent of its profits to the outdoor community last year.

It has 154 stores in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

Photo: The footwear section of REI’s flagship store in Seattle. Courtesy REI