GR|MAG’s top Weekend Picks

This weekend features a one-night showcase of over 100 whiskeys downtown. And much more.

Whiskey Business

(Friday)

This event promises to have 100-plus whiskeys from around the world “all assembled in one room”: single-malt and blended Scotch, Irish, Tennessee, Michigan and Canadian whiskeys. There will also be live music.

The night is May 10 from 7:30-10:30 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Photo via fb.com.

Jason Aldean’s “Ride All Night Tour”

(Friday)

Country superstar Jason Aldean‘s tour stop will feature special guests Kane Brown, Carley Pearce and Dee Jay Silver.

The show is May 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Van Andel Arena.

“Star Wars, Star Trek, Middle Earth and More!”

(Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

Grand Rapids Pops’ “epic adventure” will feature musical highlights from films such as “Star Wars,” “Star Trek,” “Superman,” “Lord of the Rings,” “Harry Potter” and more.

The performance is May 10 and 11 at 8 p.m. and May 12 at 3 p.m. at DeVos Performance Hall.

“Sixteen in 10 Minutes or Less”

(Friday and Saturday)

The “lives of several teenagers become intertwined in this humorous and oftentimes bittersweet collection of 10-minute plays,” the theater says. The characters will share “their innermost hopes and fears with each other” in a series of “intimate moments.”

Catch the play May 10 at 7 p.m. and May 11 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Dog Story Theater.

Amway River Bank Run

(Saturday)

Race day will feature 25k, 25k relay, 10k and 5k races — as well as a 5k community walk. Late registration is Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at DeVos Place.

The various River Bank Run events, including the Finish Fest, are May 11 downtown. More information is online.

