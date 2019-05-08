Party on a bridge

Grand Rapids is a city built on beer, and a brewery is shutting down a downtown bridge in honor of its second anniversary and the community that helped grow it.

Bridge Blast 2019 by City Built Brewing will take place on June 8 and be a celebration of all things community and craft beer.

The first half of the day is a non-ticketed, all-ages event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free activities include Barre on the Bridge, a .1k Bridge Run, caricatures and henna tattoos, as well as activities for dogs and their owners.

The ticketed portion of the event goes from 3-11 p.m. and will feature live music, beer from City Built Brewing and hard ciders from Farmhaus Cider Co.

VIP tickets are also available and come with a meal from Tamales Mary, three beers and a tent with a view of the music. Seating will not be available.

Tickets are available online.

Sixth Street Bridge Park is located at 647 Monroe Ave. NW.

Photo: Sixth Street Bridge. Photo via experiencegr.com.