Get your tokens for Barley, BBQ & Beats

If you like whiskey and anything barbequed, there’s an event for you downtown this weekend.

Barley, BBQ & Beats will feature cocktails, especially whiskeys, from 13 Michigan distilleries, samples from 11 area barbeque restaurants and live local music.

The three bands performing are The Hip Pocket, Mid-Life Crisis and The Fast Hands Band.

The event is this Saturday at DeVos Place from 5-9 p.m.

All proceeds benefit Hospice of Michigan.

Attendees must be 21 or older.

Tickets are $45 at the door and include three barbecue samples and three whiskey samples. Additional tastings are $5 each.

