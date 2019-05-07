Restaurant group opening pizza franchise

A Michigan restaurant company is opening a fast-casual pizza franchise in town.

Livonia-based TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants, or TSFR, will host a grand opening at 11 a.m. on May 14 for its second West Michigan MOD Pizza franchise, at 3300 Alpine Ave. NW in Walker.

The restaurant group opened a MOD Pizza location in Kalamazoo in December.

The first 50 customers at the Alpine location’s grand-opening celebration will receive a free pizza. Guests can also enter to win prizes, including a year of free MOD Pizza.

“Our expansion into West Michigan is a major milestone for TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants, and we are excited to bring the original, super-fast pizza to Grand Rapids,” said Jake Schostak, MOD Pizza brand leader at TSFR.

MOD Pizza uses fresh-pressed dough and signature sauces for its pizzas. Customers can build their own pizzas and salads, choosing from 30 toppings, or they can order from a menu of MOD classics.

MOD will also offer local draft beer and wine, as well as house-made milkshakes, lemonades and iced teas.

The 2,600-square-foot restaurant will employ 30 people.

Third West Michigan location

TSFR plans to open a MOD Pizza location late this summer at 3563 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids, which will also employ 30 workers.

TSFR

With roots in the early 1980s, TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants is a family-owned restaurant group with a portfolio of several dozen Applebee’s, Olga’s Kitchen and Del Taco locations.

Since 2015, TSFR has opened 12 MOD Pizza locations in metro Detroit and West Michigan.

MOD

MOD Pizza was founded in Seattle in 2008 by Scott Svenson and Ally Svenson.

The brand had about 400 locations across 28 states and the U.K. as of Dec. 15, 2018.