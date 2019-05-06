Try beers from all over West Michigan

Breweries from throughout West Michigan are coming together for a night of beer, food and music.

The third-annual Red Shoe Brew will feature 15 beverage makers from Kalamazoo up to Ludington, as well as Gray Skies Distillery from Grand Rapids and Vander Mill hard ciders.

The event is from May 15 from 5-8 p.m. at the Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan in Grand Rapids.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the organization.

Attendees must be 21 or older.

Tickets are $35.

