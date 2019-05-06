Ballpark bracing for country bash

Four country music acts are taking the stage at Fifth Third Ballpark next month for a one-night concert.

B-93.7 FM’s 2019 Birthday Bash on June 8 will feature performances from Brantley Gilbert, Granger Smith, Jordan Davis and Hardy.

The night will begin at 4 p.m.

Tickets are online.

Brantley Gilbert

Gilbert is a Georgia native who has released numerous albums, including “The Devil Don’t Sleep,” which is a gold-certified album. Six songs by the singer-songwriter have climbed to No. 1.

Granger Smith

Smith was raised in Texas. He taught himself to play the guitar at 14 and has been building his fan base ever since. He’s behind songs such as “Happens Like That,” “Backroad Song” and “If the Boot Fit.”

Jordan Davis

Davis is from Nashville, Tennessee. He has released songs such as “Singles You Up,” “Take it From Me” and “Slow Dance in a Parking Lot.”

Hardy

Hardy grew up in Philadelphia, Mississippi. Some of his songs include “I’ll quit Lovin’ You,” “This Ole Boy” and “Rednecker.”

Photo: Granger Smith on stage. Via fb.com.