3 of the Midwest’s ‘incredibly romantic getaways’ are in West Michigan

Three West Michigan locations were named among 16 “incredibly romantic getaways” in the Midwest.

The TripAdvisor Rentals blog highlights Saugatuck, Grand Rapids and South Haven as some of the Midwest’s top romantic destinations.

TripAdvisor chose communities with plenty of romantic activities, backed by the site’s traveler reviews and opinions.

The post says attractions in Saugatuck include Oval Beach, Saugatuck Dunes State Park, Lake Michigan beaches, art galleries and art events. Saugatuck is also described as a “preferred destination” for the LGBTQ community.

Grand Rapids was included for its outdoors amenities, craft breweries and Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park.

Visitors in South Haven can pick their own fruit, attend the National Blueberry Festival, tour historic ships and participate in yoga sessions on the beach.

Photo: South Beach and the South Haven Light in South Haven. Photo via fb.com.