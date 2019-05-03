Grand Rapids is the 4th best city for ‘beer lovers’

Grand Rapids is one of the nation’s top travel spots for “beer lovers.”

Grand Rapids is the No. 4 destination in a national ranking of the “Best Cities for Beer Lovers” by VacationRenter.

The ranking posted last month is based on a survey of over 1,000 readers nationwide.

Four cities made the ranking.

1. Portland, Oregon: 28.5%

2. Denver, Colorado: 28.1%

3. Asheville, North Carolina: 13.29%

4. Grand Rapids: 11.5%

VacationRenter highlights Grand Rapids’ Beer City Brewsader program, where participants can obtain or download a passport and check-in at over 40 participating breweries to unlock prizes and perks.

The site also praises the Beer City Ale Trail, made up of over 80 local breweries, with tours by bus and pub cruiser, as well as the International Wine Beer & Food Festival.

VacationRenter says it brings “rental options from the leading travel sites together in one place.”

Photo via pixabay.com